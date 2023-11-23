Sensex (-0.01%)
66015.12 -8.12
Nifty (-0.04%)
19803.05 -8.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6427.95 + 57.95
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42054.00 + 26.90
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
43540.20 + 90.60
Heatmap

HC questions order issued by GST authorities to cancel firm's registration

GST authorities had rejected application by a company for changing its main place of business

GST

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Another case of Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities cancelling the registration of a company without allegedly following the rules has come to the fore.

The Delhi High Court has found fault with an order by GST authorities who had rejected an application by a company for changing its principal place of business and cancelled its registration as the show cause notice (SCN) was devoid of valid reasons.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It directed the company to file all requisite documents and information as required by the GST authorities in support of its application for revocation of cancellation of GST registration.

The petitioner, Sai Aluminium EXIM, claimed that it had changed its principal place of business in 2022 and in June of that year applied for amendment in its GST registration to reflect this change.

Sai Aluminium claimed that it had not received any SCN proposing to reject its application for the amendment. Notwithstanding the same, the petitioner’s application was rejected by an order in May, 2023 on the ground that the requisite information was not submitted.

Later in September 2023, an SCN was issued to the petitioner proposing to cancel its GST registration under the section 29(2)(e), a legal clause on registrations obtained by means of fraud, wilful misstatement or suppression of facts.

The petitioner was called upon to appear before the officer concerned in September, 2023 and to file a reply to the SCN within a period of seven working days.

The SCN did not reflect any specific reason for cancelling the petitioner’s GST registration. It also did not specify the alleged fraud committed by the petitioner or the wilful misstatement made by them or any facts that were allegedly suppressed by the petitioner.

However, the petitioner’s GST portal reflected a letter addressed by the assistant commissioner, Anti Evasion Branch, stating that certain taxpayers, including this company, were found to be non-existent and requested for initiation of proceedings in that regard.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

Plea for review of same-sex marriages verdict in SC for open court hearing

Cop killed, 6 injured in firing to take control of Kapurthala gurudwara

Goa govt starts giving provisional NOCs for installation of beach shacks

Govt to introduce 'risk-based' framework for age-gating on social media

BJP hatching 'conspiracies' to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Gehlot


Thereafter, the petitioner’s GST registration was cancelled by an order given on September 14 this year that does not mention any reason. It merely stated that the impugned order has been passed with reference to the SCN.

The petitioner’s GST registration was cancelled with the retrospective effect from July 1 even though the SCN did not propose the retrospective cancellation of the petitioner’s GST registration.

The petitioner contended that the impugned order is liable to be set aside as the petitioner has not issued any prior notice of inspection of its premises.

The court upheld the company's contention that the SCN proposing to cancel its GST registration did not specify any reason for such cancellation and that the impugned order is void for it is not informed by reason.

It observed that the petitioner had shifted its principal place of business and had duly informed the GST authorities of the same by filing a requisite application.

However, the said application was rejected almost a year later on the ground that it had failed to provide requisite information.

The court directed the officer concerned to satisfy that the company is carrying on the business at its principal place of business as claimed by it and in the event he is so satisfied, the order cancelling the GST registration would be revoked.

Sandeep Sehgal, partner tax at AKM Global, said the GST department seems to be on an overdrive in weeding out fraud, leading to registrations being cancelled without giving any speaking order.

"The taxpayers are also facing issues in getting new registrations or amending existing ones wherein the applications are rejected with frivolous reasons. The matter decided by the court is a similar example wherein the officers are not even following the basic principles of natural justice," he said.
Topics : GST High Court Law goods and service tax

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsMeta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon