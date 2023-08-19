Confirmation

Odisha investing significantly to augment power infrastructure: CM Patnaik

"We must work for ensuring quality uninterrupted power supply to our consumers, farmers and industries," Naveen Patnaik said

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the Odisha government was investing significantly to augment the power generation and distribution infrastructure in the state.
Addressing a function in which 412 candidates joined the state-run Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, Patnaik said reliable power supply is an indispensable entitlement of every citizen, and a basic ingredient of growth.
"We must work for ensuring quality uninterrupted power supply to our consumers, farmers and industries," he told the recruits.
Stating that his government has adopted the '5T initiative' to transform governance, Patnaik asked them to follow its mantra of teamwork, technology, transparency, time and transformation.
"We will definitely achieve our goal of providing quality, secure and reliable power to all the people of Odisha," he said

Among those who joined the OPTCL, 161 are electrical engineers, 54 office assistants and 197 electrical technicians.
Lauding OPTCL for its works, Patnaik said it has made significant addition to the state's transmission infrastructure with 193 grid substations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha economy Odisha Power power

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

