Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of nine army jawans in Ladakh accident

As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of nine army jawans after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
In a condolence message, on his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the Congress MP wrote," The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an army vehicle in Ladakh is extremely sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured".
As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added.
Further information is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian Army Ladakh Leh road accident

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

