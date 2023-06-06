close

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

"There was a green signal on the main line. The signal is usually green when all the pre-conditions required for the signal to go green are perfect," DRM said

IANS Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) has reached the triple-train accident site near railway Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district and started investigation.

The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident, in which the death toll has touched 278, as three more individuals have succumbed to their injuries.

A 10-member CBI team had reached Balasore on Monday evening and they started investigation into the case on Tuesday. The CBI officials are examining the accident site, tracks, the signalling room, control room, etc., an official said.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site on Monday where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

"The CBI team is here to investigate the accident. They are doing their job. We cannot disclose any information about their investigation. They have a system of working. They will clear all evidence and details from the spot," said Aditya Kumar Choudhury, chief public relation officer (CPRO), South Eastern Railway.

Meanwhile, while speaking to media persons Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Ray suspected 'physical tampering' of the system of the Bahanaga station.

"There was a green signal on the main line. The signal is usually green when all the pre-conditions required for the signal to go green are perfect. If any of the pre-conditions does not meet, technically the signal can never turn green, unless and until anyone physically tampers with the signal system. But, from the data records, it shows that when Coromandel Express was reaching the station, the signal was green, but the train moved to the loop line," said Roy.

The statement of Roy indicates tempering of the system behind the massive train tragedy. However, the exact reason behind the accident will be known after completion of the twin investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said.

--IANS

Topics : Odisha Train Crash CBI

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

