close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajput group announces support to Brij Bhushan over wrestlers' allegations

"We stand in support of the wrestlers, but khaps are politicising this issue and we strongly condemn this," said the Rajput Samiti

IANS Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh)
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan | PTI photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajput community has now jumped into the fray in the ongoing wrestlers versus Brij Bhushan Singh battle.

The Rajput Vikas Samiti has expressed its support to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

The Rajput Samiti has also opposed the khaps' intervention in the protest by wrestlers, saying "the country is run by the constitution and law, not by panchayats."

A delegation of 70-80 members met Baghpat District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh on Monday and handed over a memorandum to him to be forwarded to the President of India, expressing their support to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The delegation of Rajputs was headed by Rajesh Chauhan, president of Rajput Vikas Samiti (RVS).

Chauhan said the allegations against Brij Bhushan should be properly investigated before taking any action against him.

Also Read

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report

'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief

Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

Suriname confers its highest civilian award to President Droupadi Murmu

Kejriwal gives call to make fight against pollution into people's movement

Himachal to frame policy to find alternatives to plastic: CM Sukhu

"We stand in support of the wrestlers, but khaps are politicising this issue and we strongly condemn this," said Rajesh Chauhan.

Ashok Chauhan, vice-president of RVS, said decisions taken in these khap panchayats are unlawful and unethical.

"On several occasions, it was seen that khap representatives only try to misuse their platform for political gains.

Even during the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws, the khaps meddled in the affairs of farmers, and this is the reason why it took long for the agitators and the government to arrive at a settlement, and the protest dragged on for a long time," said Ashok Chauhan.

The Rajput Vikas Samiti was formed over two decades ago.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Woman wrestler Sexual harassment case

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon