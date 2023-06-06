India reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,001

India has recorded 124 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,001 from 3,193, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,884 with two deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,91,880)



The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,995 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

