close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha train crash: Railway Minister Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials

On Monday, the Railway Board had issued instructions to all GMs to ensure that the protocol around the signalling systems are made tamper-proof

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who returned to Delhi from Balasore in Odisha after reviewing the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident, is holding a series of high-level meetings with officials here on Tuesday.

After meeting senior Railway Board officials in the morning, Vaishnaw is now meeting general managers (GMs) and divisional railway managers of zonal railways.

The virtual meeting which began at around 5 pm is expected to take a couple of hours to finish, sources said.

In the meeting with the Railway Board officers, the minister instructed officials to draw out plans to make the railway network completely tamper proof from external elements, they said.

On Monday, the Railway Board had issued instructions to all GMs to ensure that the protocol around the signalling systems are made tamper-proof.

The train accident in Balasore involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Change in electronic interlocking caused train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

PM Modi's school restored to serve as centre of inspiration for children

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

Train accident: For missing persons' kin, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is last hope

Raj govt to allot land for Vyapar Mandal offices in mandis free of cost: CM

Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

At least 278 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident

Sources indicate that an initial probe into the incident has revealed not just a "signalling interference", but also a likely human negligence whereby the door of the relay room where the signalling system is installed, had been kept open. However, this has not been confirmed by officials here.

Following the incident, while the minister claimed that it was a "criminal act" in which changes were made to the interlocking system, railway officials have termed the system "99 per cent tamper-proof and fail-proof," thus providing no clear explanation for the tragedy.

While unanswered questions regarding technical aspects around the incident will come to light after the Commissioner of Railway Safety's probe report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also started probing the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Railway Minister Train Accident

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon