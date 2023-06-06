Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

India's premier health institution, AIIMS New Delhi, said on Tuesday that it thwarted a malware attack on its eHospital services and the systems were working normally. The government also denied any cyber breach.

The website ehospital.aiims.edu allegedly suffered a cyber attack and a message 'Virus found' was seen.

AIIMS New Delhi denied any cyber attack or data breach.

"A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems," the health institution posted in a tweet.

"The e-Hospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," it added.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also said that there was no cyber attack or breach at the AIIMS.

Also Read AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today Ransomware attack on AIIMS Delhi servers deliberate; NIA probe on: MoS IT AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks? Train accident: For missing persons' kin, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is last hope Raj govt to allot land for Vyapar Mandal offices in mandis free of cost: CM Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs Mumbai court grants bail to 1993 blasts case convict in laundering case Social media 'trust or distrust' buttons may help curb spread of fake news

"http://E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application. Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of the error message and circulated it," the minister said in a tweet.

"There is no cyber incident or breach. Error messages have also been rectified now," he added.

Last year, a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), crippling its centralised records and other hospital services.

--IANS

na/vd