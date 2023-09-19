Old Parliament building will be known as Samvidhan Sadan: Om Birla

The old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday as the functioning of Parliament shifted to its new building here.

The Speaker also announced that henceforth, terms such as 'House', 'Lobby', and 'Galleries' used in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha will refer to the new building, which is now the Parliament House of India.

"The building where we gathered in the morning will now be known as Samvidhan Sadan," he said.

Earlier, at a function held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building should be renamed "Samvidhan Sadan".

"We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

"My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan," Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.