close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Parliament not place to work for party's growth but for nation: PM Modi

As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen in the country.
As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House.
The prime minister said the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
"When we are starting a new chapter, we should forget all past bitterness," he said.
"Whatever we are going to do in this new Parliament building, it should be an inspiration to every citizen in the country," he said.
The prime minister also remembered 'shramjeevis' (labourers) who were part of the construction of the new Parliament building.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Parliament special session: Govt introduces women's reservation bill in LS

Here's what is at stake as India's relations with Canada take a major hit

Excellent democratic traditions should be maintained in new Parl: Mahajan

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Parliament, he said, is a supreme place to serve the nation.
Parliament is not a place to work for growth of the party but for development of the nation, he stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Lok Sabha

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon