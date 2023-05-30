close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Olympians, medal winners to return awards if peace not restored in Manipur

Golmei appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to bring back normalcy in the state at the earliest

IANS Imphal
Rapid Action Force, Manipur violence, Imphal

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thirteen sports personalities and medal winners in international meets on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and harmony in Manipur at the earliest and to take stern action against Kuki militants, warning they will otherwise return their medals and awards.

In a memorandum to the visiting Union Home Minister, the celebrity sportspersons said that the Kuki terrorists have been challenging the integrity of Manipur by killing people and burning down houses despite the deployment of large companies of central security forces.

"Paramilitary forces might have been reluctant to prevent Kuki terrorists from attacking innocent civilians," claimed the signatories, including Arjuna award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, boxer L Sarita Devi, Dhyanchand awardee Anita Chanu, Olympian judoka Likmabam Shushila Devi, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, and Dronacharya awardee (boxing) L. Ibomcha Singh.

They demanded the government revoke the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki militant groups, to protect unity and integrity of Manipur, and in rejection of demand to disintegrate Manipur, Meeteis be allowed to settle both in the hilly and valley areas, to deport illegal immigrants to their respective countries, and snsure free movement of foods and essential supplies in the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway.

Leading NGO Kabui Mothers' Association (KAMA), Manipur, General Secretary Ranjita Golmei in a separate statement said that the unfortunate incident that had started from May 3 had occurred due to a misunderstanding between two communities.

"The situation has intensified to a large extent because of the misunderstandings. We, all the communities, have been living together peacefully and lovingly in Manipur since time immemorial irrespective of we are from Naga, Meitei, Pangal, Kabui or Kuki or other communities."

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Check the full winners' list here

Karnataka govt enhances dearness allowance of its employees from 31% to 35%

Women to travel free of cost in state-run buses soon: Karnataka minister

Court takes cognisance of ED's supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia

Education means to understand emotions of people, says CM Adityanath

Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at site allotted for NDRF Hq

Golmei appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to bring back normalcy in the state at the earliest.

"Moreover, blockades in the National Highways have also created a problem for all due to non-availability and price rise of essential items."

The KAMA appealed to the media to not spread the news as an issue between the Christians and non-Christians. It is a misunderstanding between two communities and this happens sometimes in every part of the world and would like to appeal to the government of India and all the citizens to intervene as soon as possible to bring an amicable solution to bring peace in the state, the organisation added.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sport Manipur

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CIL eyes Rs 2,703-crore incremental revenue with 8% thermal coal hike

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
3 min read

Education means to understand emotions of people, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Crude imports from Russia jumped 14x in FY23, says RBI annual report

oil, export, trade, crude oil,
2 min read

US ends probe into Tesla for allowing video games in vehicles while moving

Tesla, elon Musk
2 min read

HC cannot interfere with resolution process of Go First: IRP tells court

Go First
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon