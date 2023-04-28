68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Check the full winners' list here

Awards ceremony nights are a few occasions when all the Bollywood celebrities come under one roof. Last night’s Filmfare awards was one such spectacular occasion filled with excitement.
The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism was held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai.
The night became more special as Salman Khan hosted the awards for the first time, along with co-hosts Ayushmann Khuranna and Maniesh Paul.
The night witnessed some really great performances of stars who set the stage on fire. Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda and Jacqueline Fernandez, to name a few, performed last night.
Filmfare is quite credible and successful in the world of Indian Cinema, and last night was no exception.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichüsa for Anek
Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
When and where to watch the Filmfare Award?
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Award will be telecast on Colors TV from 9 pm on April 28.