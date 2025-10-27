Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh stated that at least 16 people have been safely evacuated along with a dog

Fire, Budaun Fire

About four gas cylinders exploded in the fire (Representative Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dreadful incident, a massive fire broke out in a restaurant on the ground floor of Clarks Inn Hotel under the Katghar police station area in Moradabad. At least four cylinders exploded, contributing to the blaze. The fire eventually spread to other floors after the cylinders burst.

Moradabad CFO Rajeev Kumar Pandey says, "We received a call about a fire at 10 pm. There's a restaurant across from the Clarks Inn Hotel. We arrived with two fire tenders... About four gas cylinders exploded in the fire. The fire became massive. Some people were trapped upstairs. We rescued around 16 people, which involved four women and two children. We also rescued a dog... The cause of the fire is still unknown... About seven fire tenders have arrived. More are being called."

 

Meanwhile, Moradabad SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh stated that at least 16 people have been safely evacuated along with a dog. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"This restaurant is in the Katghar PS area. We received a call about the fire around 10 pm... There were about 15-16 people in the restaurant... Everyone has been rescued and sent to the hospital... There was also a dog, which had been safely evacuated... There are no casualties yet," he said.

Dr Junaid Asari, Emergency Medical Officer at Moradabad District Hospital, said, "A total of seven patients were brought here. One of them, Maya, 56 years old, was brought dead... The remaining patients are stable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

plane, flight, aircraft

India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet

CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Bihar polls

ISRO

Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now: Nitish Kumar

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Fire accident Restaurant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon