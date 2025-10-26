Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Bihar polls

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

 

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi, Alka Lamba, Pawan Khera, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam are also on the star campaigners list released by the party.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

