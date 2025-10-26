Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

CP Radhakrishnan

PM Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie.

Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Seychelles.

The vice president's visit underscores India's deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Before attending Herminie's swearing-in ceremony, Radhakrishnan addressed the Indian community in the island nation.

In his remarks, the vice president highlighted the long-standing ties between India and Seychelles, and lauded the Indian diaspora's role in further strengthening the relations.

Also Read

B Sudarshan Reddy with Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

B Sudarshan Reddy files V-P nomination in presence of Sonia, Rahul, Kharge

RMA vs BAR

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE La Liga: 2nd half underway; RMA 2-1 FCB (2nd half)

PKL 2025 Play-off matches live updates

PKL 2025 Play-offs LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru vs Telugu underway; Patna beat Jaipur in Eliminator

UNABRIDGED: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary

Wut's in a word? A new book spells out the threats to the dictionary

Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Indian Envoy to US discusses trade deal, energy security with US Senator

Radhakrishnan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

 

PM Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Radhakrishnan stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision.

Herminie won the presidential election this month, defeating incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Bihar polls

ISRO

Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now: Nitish Kumar

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Delhi's air quality 'poor'; minimum temperature lowest for Oct in 2 years

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Chhath Puja gives message of unity, cooperation in society: President Murmu

Topics : Vice-President of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon