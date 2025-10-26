Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet

India to host four-day Asia Pacific aircraft accident investigators meet

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), an official release said on Sunday

flight

"India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time. There will be participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries, as well as from the ICAO," the release said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will host the Asia-Pacific region's aircraft accident investigators' meeting for the first time in the national capital from October 28-31.

Around 90 aircraft accident investigators are expected to participate in the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), an official release said on Sunday.

The meeting will be hosted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on behalf of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Representatives of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) member states in the Asia Pacific region, along with various international organisations, participate in the meeting that is held annually.

"India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time. There will be participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries, as well as from the ICAO," the release said.

 

Also Read

india eu trade negotiations

High-level EU trade delegation to visit India next week to push FTA talks

Loango National Park, Gabon, forest

India among top 10 nations with largest forest carbon sinks: Report

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

UPS, United Parcel Service

UPS moves court to block publishers from quizzing India executive

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Willing to pay extra to build resilience in our supply chains: Goyal

The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member states in the APAC region.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate the event on October 28.

Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting.

The group's meetings aim to promote the sharing of expertise, experience, and information among accident/incident investigation authorities.

Also, they work to develop and strengthen cooperation among themselves to improve the capability for accident/incident investigation in the Asia-Pacific region, the release said.

On October 28 and 29, a workshop will discuss topics related to aircraft accident investigations, with participation from AAIB, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, and international participants.

"The representatives from ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31," the release said.

AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents.

It conducts detailed investigations into accidents and proposes measures to improve safety.

Currently, AAIB is handling around 25 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President Radhakrishnan attends swearing-in of Seychelles' President

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for Bihar polls

ISRO

Isro to launch CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov 2 with LVM3

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now: Nitish Kumar

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Delhi's air quality 'poor'; minimum temperature lowest for Oct in 2 years

Topics : India News India aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon