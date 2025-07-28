Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Lidwas

The Indian Army on Monday said that three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's General Area Lidwas during an encounter.

Earlier, the security forces said that the contact was established with the terrorists under the ongoing 'Operation Mahadev'. (File photo: Indian Army)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

The Indian Army on Monday said that three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's General Area Lidwas during an encounter. 
 
"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues," the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X. 
 
Earlier, the security forces said that the contact was established with the terrorists under the ongoing 'Operation Mahadev'. 
 
The defence forces launched the operation to track down the culprits of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. However, it was not immediately clear if the three slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 attack.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

