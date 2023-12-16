Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Opposition parties stage protest against Adani's Dharavi overhaul plan

Adani and the state government have denied any wrongdoing and say contracts have been awarded as per laws and policies

dharavi, mumbai

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of protesters led by opposition parties marched towards billionaire Gautam Adani's offices in Mumbai on Saturday to voice their opposition to his conglomerate's $614 million redevelopment plans for one of Asia's largest slums in the city.
Protesters carried flags and banners with slogans such as "Remove Adani Save Dharavi" from the slum to Adani's premises in the central business district of India's financial capital.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are not against development, but the way the Dharavi redevelopment is planned it will only benefit Adani and not the slum residents," Baburao Mane, leader of Save Dharavi Committee (Dharavi Bachao Andolan), said.
The protest comes amid growing political opposition to the state government - ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies - for giving undue favours to Adani firms in allotting and executing the slum overhaul contract.
A rival bidder - a Dubai-based consortium - has mounted a legal challenge alleging the Maharashtra government improperly cancelled an original 2018 tender for the slum redevelopment and favoured Adani in giving the new contract.
Adani and the state government have denied any wrongdoing and say contracts have been awarded as per laws and policies.
Protesters have demanded that both eligible and non-eligible residents of the slum be housed inside the redeveloped area and be given bigger homes of 500 square feet, instead of the promised 300-350 sq ft. Some protesters also want the government to take over the slum overhaul instead of private developers like Adani.
The Maharashtra state government in July approved Adani Group's bid to overhaul Dharavi, which is known for producing leather goods, following years of failed attempts.
The slum, about three-quarters the size of New York's Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning 2008 movie "Slumdog Millionaire", and has open sewers and shared toilets. It is located close to Mumbai's international airport and high-rise office blocks housing foreign companies - making a stark contrast to India's development boom.

Also Read

Adani Group to begin Dharavi redevelopment with Rs 12,500 cr investment

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Dharavi project: 8 months after Adani's winning bid, approval pending

Dharavi residents fear uncertainty about houses after nod to Adani project

Adani's Dharavi dream: Producing millionaires minus slumdog prefix

Repair all potholes by Dec 31: Atishi pulls up officials for alleged laxity

Companies of Bengaluru techies to be notified if they break traffic rules

Parliament security breach: Conspiracy on since 2 years, police tells court

'Nothing has changed': Nirbahaya's father on Police, prosecution system

High-powered committee formed to review Parliament security: LS Speaker

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharavi Adani Group Slum development Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon