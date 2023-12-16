Sensex (    %)
                        
Companies of Bengaluru techies to be notified if they break traffic rules

As of now, the drive is limited to the east division of traffic police, but if there is reduction in violations along the route, then it would also be extended to other major parts of Bengaluru

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Think twice before you jump traffic signals or exceed speed limits on the roads, because if you techies are caught violating any of the traffic rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will directly notify about it to your company.
According to traffic police, in a bid to raise awareness about road safety and traffic rules, the east division of Bengaluru Traffic Police this week started a unique drive on a pilot basis along the city's Information Technology corridor covering the Outer Ring Road and Whitefield.
As of now, the drive is limited to the east division of traffic police, but if there is a significant reduction in violations along the route, then it would also be extended to other major parts of Bengaluru, police said.
The initiative was started in the particular jurisdiction after traffic police noticed a significant number of traffic violations, especially by techies who, in an attempt to reach to their destinations faster either end up jumping traffic signals or exceeding speed limits, thus violating traffic rules, a senior traffic official said.
"We started this drive on a pilot basis in the east division of Bengaluru. So, if any of the IT company employees are caught violating traffic rules, information about the specific violation will be sent to their respective companies through email or Whatsapp. This is just to make them more aware and conscious of traffic rules and road safety while riding," Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East division - Traffic) said.
This initiative is just to ensure that people follow the law of the land, he said.
As part of the drive, when a violator is caught, the identification card of the person is checked by the traffic police to verify and identify the company he or she works for and accordingly, the police get in touch with these tech companies and sends them list of violations by the riders, the police officer said.
The traffic police have also suggested tech companies organise awareness campaigns about road safety and traffic rules in their firms or invite police for a session on traffic rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

