Monday, February 09, 2026 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha on Kharge being not allowed to speak

Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha on Kharge being not allowed to speak

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday staged a walkout from the House while raising the issue of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge not being allowed to speak.

Congress member Kharge rose during Question Hour to say that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him to raise the issue relating to the Lok Sabha and said "nothing that he says will go on record".

Earlier, Kharge raised the issue of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal making a statement last week on the India-US trade deal, outside the House when Parliament was in session.

 

As the Chairman did not allow Kharge to speak, members of the entire Opposition were on their feet, raising their protest.

As the Chairman proceeded with the Question Hour, Opposition members continued with their protest and later staged a walkout from the House.

Topics : Rajya Sabha mallikarjun kharge Opposition Indian National Congress Congress

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

