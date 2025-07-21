Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

According to the SEOC, the weather office has predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar

Heavy Rainfall

The SEOC said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions. Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An 'orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. 

The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Criminal in handcuffs

Paras hospital firing case: Four accused sent to Patna on transit remand

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi may teach non-Hindi languages to children, says CM Rekha Gupta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam BJP holds two-day meet to plan 2026 Assembly poll strategy

Vaccine

ICMR looks to commercialise malaria vaccine, invites EoIs for tech transfer

Upendra Kushwaha

Nitish may stay as Bihar CM, but should step down as JD(U) chief: Kushwaha

Topics : Uttarakhand heavy rains Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon