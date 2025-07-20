Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi may teach non-Hindi languages to children, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi may teach non-Hindi languages to children, says CM Rekha Gupta

This initiative was discussed during a recent meeting with the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, an official statement said

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The chief minister noted that efforts will be made to explore possibilities for teaching non-Hindi languages to children in Delhi, enabling them to understand the social and cultural identities of other states, the statement added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed the launch of a student exchange programme with students from other states to foster mutual understanding and harmony, officials said on Sunday.

This initiative was discussed during a recent meeting with the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, an official statement said.

The chief minister noted that efforts will be made to explore possibilities for teaching non-Hindi languages to children in Delhi, enabling them to understand the social and cultural identities of other states, the statement added.

The exchange would give children the opportunity to learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and help foster mutual understanding and harmony, Gupta said, adding that such an initiative would significantly strengthen the nation's unity in diversity.

 

Emphasising the importance of promoting and expanding the art and culture of various states across the national capital, the chief minister noted that the Department of Art, Culture and Languages can play a vital role in this endeavour by broadening the scope of its programmes and activities.

Calling on the department to take its initiatives beyond designated locations and bring them to the general public to enhance public participation, Gupta directed officials to ensure that regional festivals celebrated in Delhi include artists from the respective states, as this would help generate greater public interest in these events.

Officials were instructed to prepare a detailed report to support the promotion of India's languages in the capital.

Additionally, Gupta called for organising events such as women's art exhibitions, artist camps, music and dance festivals, theatrical performances, and religious celebrations like Chhath Puja and Durga Puja throughout the city to further involve the public.

Highlighting Delhi's diverse population, she emphasised the growing celebration of regional festivals and directed officials to involve artists from different states in these events.

"Delhi is not merely the capital city but also a reflection of the country's cultural identity. We want the art and culture of various states to reach every street and for every individual to feel connected to it," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi schools Rekha Gupta Students

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

