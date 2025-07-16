Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
As rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, leading to rise in water levels of various rivers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in five districts for the day.

The IMD issued the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. 

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining nine districts of the state.

An orange alert is issued while very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm is predicted, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm is expected.

 

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) issued alerts regarding the Uppala and Mogral rivers in Kasaragod district due to a rise in their water levels and cautioned people living on their banks to be vigilant.

