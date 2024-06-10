'Orange' alert in Mumbai as heavy rain predicted for next 24 hours. Updates

Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain.

With the advancement of southwest monsoon in Mumbai on Monday, the city is expected to witness heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to issue an ‘Orange alert’. Besides Mumbai, Thanem Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded are also on orange alert.

The city and its suburbs will experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai received 65 mm of rainfall

“We have issued an ‘Orange alert’ for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai received more than 65 mm of rainfall,” said Sunil Kamble, chief of Maharashtra IMD, while speaking to ANI.

According to the weather department, a ‘Yellow alert’ is issued for expected rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, an ‘Orange alert’ for 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, and a ‘Red alert’ for rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in 24-hour period.

Advisory for fishermen

“Squally weather with wind speeds of 45 kmph to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the North Maharashtra coast from June 9 to 13. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the North Maharashtra coast during this period,” the IMD stated in its bulletin.

Telangana, Gujarat to receive monsoon soon

The IMD also mentioned in a post on X that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

The weather body also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to enter Gujarat in the next 48 hours.