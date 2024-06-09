Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan weather forecast: Accuweather predicts thunderstorms at noon (9:30 PM IST), while other agency suggests rainfall activity from 9 AM local time (6:30 PM IST).

India vs Pakistan New York weather prediction

India vs Pakistan New York weather prediction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New York weather might dampen the enthusiasm of ardent Indian cricket fans when Rohit Sharma's men lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today at 8 PM IST. 

New York is 9 hours 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time, thus India vs Pakistan will be a day-game affair, which starts at 10:30 AM local time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Given the great anticipation of the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, Business Standard looks at the forecast provided by two weather agencies -- Accuweather.com and The Weather Channel.

While Accuweather predicts thunderstorms at noon local time (9:30 PM IST), The Weather Channel forecast suggests the rainfall in New York will begin at 9 AM local time (6:30 PM IST).


Here's what AccuWeather's hourly prediction of New York weather:

According to AccuWeather.com, intermittent clouds will welcome New Yorkers in the morning with only 9 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 AM (New York Time).

The cloudy conditions will persist till 11 AM (New York Time) when precipitation chances are expected to reach 47 per cent. 

The weather agency further suggests a thunderstorm at noon with a 51 per cent chance of rainfall. The rainfall activity is expected to continue till 2 PM (11:30 PM IST) when the chances of rainfall come down to 25 per cent.

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction
T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction



 


Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here

Here's what The Weather Channel's hourly prediction of New York weather:

According to The Weather Channel, New Yorkers will wake up with clouds overhead. There is a rain prediction of 14 per cent, which steadily increases to 33 per cent at 9 AM (6:30 PM IST) and scattered showers. 



The rain activity is expected to continue till 10: 30 AM (8 PM IST), when the match is scheduled to begin.

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

All-in-all, it is expected that the rain delay could come as dampener and we might see a curtailed India vs Pakistan today in New York.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Both teams players list:

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi

 
Topics : India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup New York India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon