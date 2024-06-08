Business Standard
Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, four days ahead of schedule: IMD

It said that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapad on Sunday

The hot and humid weather may prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati on Sunday, the met office forecast. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Odisha on Saturday, four days ahead of its schedule, and covered parts of Malkangiri district, the met office said.
The IMD also forecast that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface windspeed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada on Sunday.
 
Southwest Monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered some parts of Malkangiri district of Odisha, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, said in its evening bulletin on Saturday.
 
The met department said that the monsoon hit Kerala on June 5 and advanced over the entire south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Bay of Bengal before reaching Odisha's Malkangiri.
Meanwhile, it said that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapad on Sunday.
The hot and humid weather may prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati on Sunday, the met office forecast.
 

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

