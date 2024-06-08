Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, four days ahead of schedule: IMD

The hot and humid weather may prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati on Sunday, the met office forecast. (Photo: PTI)

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Odisha on Saturday, four days ahead of its schedule, and covered parts of Malkangiri district, the met office said.

The IMD also forecast that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface windspeed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada on Sunday.



The met department said that the monsoon hit Kerala on June 5 and advanced over the entire south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Bay of Bengal before reaching Odisha's Malkangiri.

Meanwhile, it said that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapad on Sunday.

The hot and humid weather may prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati on Sunday, the met office forecast.

