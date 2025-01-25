Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Order bans night use of loudspeakers and DJ systems in Bhopal district

Order bans night use of loudspeakers and DJ systems in Bhopal district

The directive stated that the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems will be banned from 10 PM to 6 AM across the Bhopal district

Loudspeaker

This order comes as a relief for students appearing for upcoming board examinations for 10th and 12th

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The district administration in Bhopal has banned the use of loud sound systems including at religious places, to curb noise pollution from 10 PM to 6 AM.

This order comes as a relief for students appearing for upcoming board examinations for 10th and 12th.

Additionally, owners of DJs (systems), hotels, restaurants and bars will have to apply for licenses for using sound systems allowed within prescribed limits.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The ban came into effect on January 23.

Also Read

firecracker

Delhi's Diwali: Noise levels surged most in Karol Bagh; RK Puram quieter

Firecrackers, firecracker ban, Diwali

Delhi's noise pollution levels show mixed trend compared to last year

Diwali pollution

66% spike seen in noise pollution in Ranchi's silence zone on Diwali night

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Madison Keys wins 1st set vs Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne

Priyank Kharge, Priyank

Karnataka implemented first-of-its-kind experiment with Panchayat Raj: Min

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) stated that the order complies with the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal regarding loudspeakers and checking noise pollution.

 

The directive stated that the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems will be banned from 10 PM to 6 AM across the Bhopal district.

The owners of DJ systems, hotels, restaurants, and bars are now mandated to obtain licenses for using sound systems allowed within prescribed (decibel) limits.

The order stated that only one sound system would be allowed on DJ (the word generally used for the vehicle-mounted sound system).

It said sound systems would be allowed for two hours between 6 AM and 10 PM in accordance with the Central government's rules for maintaining ambient air quality standards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Will amend law to help borrowers, control microfinance firms: Siddaramaiah

Security

Govt grants special allowance to select VIP security personnel from CAPFs

FITJEE

FIITJEE owner among 12 booked for closure of centres in Delhi-NCR

IED, explosives, explosive devices

Explosives recovered in Assam amid preparations for R-Day celebrations

Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

Topics : noise pollution Noise speakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon