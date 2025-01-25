Business Standard

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys final to start at 2 PM

Sabalenka is chasing a historic third consecutive Australian Open title, a feat that would place her among tennis legends like Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles.

The moment to crown the new women’s singles champion at the Australian Open 2025 has arrived, as the tournament comes to a thrilling conclusion today. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys are set to battle for supremacy in Melbourne, with both athletes eyeing a major milestone.

Sabalenka is chasing a historic third consecutive Australian Open title, a feat that would place her among tennis legends like Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis. A win today would make Sabalenka the sixth woman in history to achieve this remarkable feat, cementing her place in the sport's history books.  ALSO READ: Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka aiming 3rd consecutive title in Melbourne

"It's unbelievable to be in a position where I could have my name alongside those of such legends," Sabalenka expressed. The 26-year-old is also looking for her fourth Grand Slam title, following her impressive win at the 2024 U.S. Open.

On the other side of the court, Madison Keys is aiming for her first-ever major title. The 29-year-old American has shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament and will be seeking to add a Grand Slam victory to her career, making this an emotionally charged match for both players.

Australian Open 2025 women’s singles Final live telecast and streaming details
 
Where to watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match live in India?
 
The live broadcast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match can be watched on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where to stream the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match online in India?
 
You can stream the match live between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys on the Sony LIV app in India.
1:52 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

The final showdown is set to begin in the next 15 minutes now as both Sabalenka and Keys prepare to enter the arena in some time.
1:43 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Stat alert!

Madison Keys has entered the final of a major title after 8 years, the biggest gap any player has managed to come back from in his/her career.
1:31 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Keys eyeing maiden Grand Slam!

USA's Madison Keys is looking for her maiden Grand Slam title and a win would etch her name forever into the history books of the tournament.
1:21 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Sabalenka eyeing 3rd title!

Aryna Sabalenka is seeking her 3rd consecutive title in Melbourne this year and will be only the 2nd player after tennis great Martina Hingis, who triumphed in Melbourne from 1997 to 1999.
1:10 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Women's Singles final today!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles final. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys are set to battle against each other for the title today. Action to begin at 2 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

