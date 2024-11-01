Business Standard
Delhi's noise pollution levels show mixed trend compared to last year

According to a report by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi's noise level recorded on the day of Diwali saw a rise as compared to last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Delhiites burst firecrackers on Diwali despite a ban on it but noise pollution levels in the city showed a mixed trend as compared to last year, a pollution board said.

According to a report by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi's noise level recorded on the day of Diwali saw a rise as compared to last year.

The readings, measured in decibels (dB) from 6 pm to midnight, revealed that Karol Bagh recorded the highest noise level in the city, with an average of 88.7 dB, up from 84.5 dB in 2023.

Alipur and Najafgarh also saw a noticeable rise, with noise levels reaching 58.0 dB and 58.3 dB respectively, marking an increase of 5 per cent and 8 per cent compared to 2023.

 

In an effort to combat pollution, the Delhi government has enforced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale, and use.

Among residential areas, Mundka recorded a 6 per cent rise in noise levels while Ashok Vihar saw a slight dip. Commercial zones were also affected, with Connaught Place and Dwarka both experiencing a rise, reaching 70.9 dB and 74.0 dB respectively, according to the report.

In contrast, Kashmere Gate had a 6 per cent decrease in noise levels -- from 73.8 dB in 2023 to 69.3 dB this year.

Industrial areas recorded mixed results as well, with Wazirpur seeing a three per cent increase in noise levels, while Narela showed a 1.6 per cent drop.

Delhi noise pollution

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

