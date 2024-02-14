Orissa HC asks AAAR to have fresh look at Go Cool outlets' GST case

The Orissa High Court has set aside an order by the Appellate Authority of Advance Rulings (AAAR) on not recognising outlets of a company as restaurants and instead levying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual items sold there. It asked the authority to take a fresh look at the issue after giving a fair chance to the company to respond.

The case relates to Pioneer Bakers, which operates its outlets under the brand name of Go Cool. The principal business of the company is making and selling bakery products such as cakes, pastries, pizza, patties, sandwiches, burgers, handmade chocolates, cookies, and beverages in its outlets.

The bakery products are prepared in the outlet premises and served to the customers. The materials for some of the items, such as chocolates and pizza base, are prepared in its workshop, located near the premises of the outlet of the petitioner.

The petitioner approached the state authority for an advance ruling (AAR) and sought to know whether the items prepared in the workshop, among others, and sold in outlets would come under restaurant services and the tax rate applicable to them.

The AAR ruled that these items would come under restaurant services and the GST at the rate of five per cent without input tax credit would be applicable to them.

Aggrieved, the GST officers went to the AAAR.

The AAAR set aside the ruling by the AAR and ordered that items sold by the outlets would attract GST rates applicable to them individually.

Now, the company approached the high court and contended that the AAAR gave the ruling based on the report by GST officers and the company did not even get a copy of the report. Later a copy was provided on the right to information application.

The company alleged that the report contained untested material and views of the GST officers.

The company urged the court that the report collected behind its back and not confronted to it during the course of hearing of the appeal at the AAAR ought not to have been made the basis for reversing the adjudication made by the AAR.

The court remitted the matter to the AAAR "for taking a fresh decision after due compliance with the principles of natural justice."

The court pointed out that what “...does not transpire is that the AAAR has disclosed the material...to the petitioner” and therefore, “it is safe to say that the petitioner had been deprived of a reasonable and fair opportunity to submit its explanation” before the AAAR.

Sandeep Sehgal, Partner Tax at AKM Global, said the court has reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the principles of natural justice in dealing with taxpayers.