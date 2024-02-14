Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Crude oil prices hold firm on Opec demand forecast, US fuel stocks

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.07%, to $82.83 a barrel by 0953 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $77.87

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is due at 1530 GMT

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, holding on to Tuesday's gains on a robust demand growth forecast from OPEC and a sharp decline in US fuel stocks.
Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.07%, to $82.83 a barrel by 0953 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $77.87.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Geopolitical factors were also partly responsible for gains of about 1% on Tuesday, with diplomatic deadlocks in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts offsetting expectations of a deferred start to interest rate cuts in the United States.
"Currently events around Israel and Gaza, together with Ukraine's war against Russia, weighs more on sentiment than disappointing US inflation data," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report on Tuesday that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.
The 2024 forecast is higher than that of other forecasters, such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and banks including Morgan Stanley. The IEA releases its own monthly oil report on Thursday.
OPEC's projection of a "nearly unquenchable thirst for oil in 2024 and 2025" trumped the somewhat conservative views of others, Varga said.
US gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles plunged by 7.23 million barrels and 4.02 million barrels respectively in the week to Feb. 9, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, both much larger declines than analysts expected.
At the same time, US crude oil inventories rose by a much larger than expected 8.52 million barrels as refinery downtime cuts both crude consumption and fuel production.
Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is due at 1530 GMT.

Also Read

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

Explained: Why Opec+ members find it hard to agree oil production quotas

Opec+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts for next year

Crude oil sinks into a bear market, all eyes on Opec+ leaders meet

Farmers protest: Ready for talks with Centre, says Jagjit Singh Dallewal

Maldives deports 186 foreigners, including 43 Indians, on visa violations

AB-PMJAY scheme: Over 23,000 people availed benefits since 2018, says Aiims

Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on February 13

No merger plans for Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, says Supriya Sule

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Crude Oil OPEC US stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon