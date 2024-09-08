Business Standard
Over 1.4K accessibility complaints filed on govt app, 75% solved: Data

The Sugamya Bharat app, designed to assist people with disabilities and the elderly, allows users to report accessibility issues

Since the app's launch, the complaint resolution process has faced logistical challenges | Representational photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

More than 1,400 complaints related to accessibility have been lodged through the government's flagship Sugamya Bharat mobile application since its launch in 2021, with approximately 75 per cent of those resolved, according to official data.
The Sugamya Bharat app, designed to assist people with disabilities and the elderly, allows users to report accessibility issues in public infrastructure, transportation and buildings by uploading photos.
Information revealed following a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by PTI showed that 1,441 complaints were received on the app between 2021 and 2024. Of these, 1,081 were addressed after being forwarded to the authorities concerned.
 
The RTI response revealed that 647 complaints were received in the 2021-22 period, of which 567 were resolved. The following year, 530 complaints were lodged and 391 resolved. The app recorded 264 complaints in 2023-24 while 123 were addressed.
To further improve the app's functionality, the government plans to redesign the platform, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) features.
A senior Department of Disability Affairs official said the upgraded Sugamya Bharat app would become a comprehensive platform for people with disabilities, offering an AI-powered chatbot, a multilingual interface, and tools for complaint registration and feedback.

The redesign is part of the government's broader efforts to enhance accessibility across India's built environment, transportation and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) ecosystems.
A partnership has been established with the NGO Mission Accessibility and the research institute I-STEM to develop the AI-enabled app.
With more than two per cent of India's population living with disabilities, experts believe that making disabled-friendly construction compliance mandatory during building plan approvals would significantly address challenges of accessibility.
The official said the government was collaborating with IIT-Kharagpur to develop a specialised course on designing accessible buildings. This course will be introduced in 27 institutions, including other IITs.
Since the app's launch, the complaint resolution process has faced logistical challenges, particularly at the state level, but the system has now been streamlined, the official said.
Disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh noted that earlier versions of the app had technical limitations, particularly for visually-impaired users. "That was a gap but they are addressing it," he said.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Disability Indian infrastructure Indian NGOs IIT-Kharagpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

