Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mattel launches first ever blind Barbie with cane and Braille packaging

The maker of the Barbie doll has launched a blind Barbie with a white cane and a red tip, eyeglasses representing individuals with blindness or low vision

Mattel launches first ever blind Barbie

Mattel launches first ever blind Barbie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Introduced by Mattel in 1959, Barbie has been a cherished toy for millions of children globally. It remains popular today, featuring a variety of body types, skin tones, and other attributes to better represent the world's diverse population. The iconic doll's creator has now made a notable stride towards inclusivity by launching its first-ever blind Barbie doll, packaged with braille. The packaging includes the word ‘Barbie’ written in braille.

Mattel meticulously designed this along with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), and precisely worked on every aspect of the doll, from its appearance to its packaging, authentically representing individuals with blindness or low vision. The doll is equipped with a red and white cane, functional sunglasses and a distinctive eye gaze mirroring the traits of many blind individuals. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The doll is dressed in a pink satin T-shirt and a purple tulle skirt, making dressing and undressing easier. The top features loop fasteners at the back and the skirt has an elastic waistband. The maker of the doll has meticulously tested the doll with low-vision children to ensure appropriate design for an enjoyable play experience for them.

Lucy Edwards, a broadcaster and disability activist who lost her sight at the age of 17, was invited for the promotion of the new doll. While talking to BBC, Edwards stated, "I was embarrassed by my cane, but seeing Barbie with a cane would have made me feel differently about mine and helped me feel less alone in accepting and embracing my blindness."

Debbie Miller from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RBIB) praised this Barbie reflecting the children with visual impairments 

Mattel created this doll after partnering with RNIB representing people who are blind. Mattel faced criticism over the unrealistic proportions of its dolls and was seen perpetuating traditional beauty standards. The Barbie dolls witnessed a decline in sales and hence it started producing a diverse range of Barbies in 2016. 

More From This Section

World IVF Day 2024: Celebrating the role of embryologists in advancing IVF

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, Time, Rituals and Importance

What is Grey Divorce and its possible implications? Know everything here

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: ZLB23 named India's best bar, ranks 40th in list

What is sleep tourism? What are its benefits? Top places for Napcations


With the introduction of the first blind doll in the Barbie Fashionistas 2024 series, it has re-established its relationship with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to unveil a new model called Black Barbie with Down syndrome.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Child rights orgs hail National Pension Scheme for minors

Anurag Kashyap returns to children's film genre with Little Thomas

IT ministry asks tech firms to find age verification methods under data law

1.6 million children unvaccinated in India; Afghanistan and Pak rank better

Chandipura virus: Four children dead in suspected infection in Gujarat

Topics : children Disabled children Disability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon