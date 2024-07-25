Mattel launches first ever blind Barbie with cane and Braille packaging

Introduced by Mattel in 1959, Barbie has been a cherished toy for millions of children globally. It remains popular today, featuring a variety of body types, skin tones, and other attributes to better represent the world's diverse population. The iconic doll's creator has now made a notable stride towards inclusivity by launching its first-ever blind Barbie doll, packaged with braille. The packaging includes the word ‘Barbie’ written in braille.

Mattel meticulously designed this along with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), and precisely worked on every aspect of the doll, from its appearance to its packaging, authentically representing individuals with blindness or low vision. The doll is equipped with a red and white cane, functional sunglasses and a distinctive eye gaze mirroring the traits of many blind individuals.

The doll is dressed in a pink satin T-shirt and a purple tulle skirt, making dressing and undressing easier. The top features loop fasteners at the back and the skirt has an elastic waistband. The maker of the doll has meticulously tested the doll with low-vision children to ensure appropriate design for an enjoyable play experience for them.

Lucy Edwards, a broadcaster and disability activist who lost her sight at the age of 17, was invited for the promotion of the new doll. While talking to BBC, Edwards stated, "I was embarrassed by my cane, but seeing Barbie with a cane would have made me feel differently about mine and helped me feel less alone in accepting and embracing my blindness."

Debbie Miller from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RBIB) praised this Barbie reflecting the children with visual impairments

Mattel created this doll after partnering with RNIB representing people who are blind. Mattel faced criticism over the unrealistic proportions of its dolls and was seen perpetuating traditional beauty standards. The Barbie dolls witnessed a decline in sales and hence it started producing a diverse range of Barbies in 2016.

With the introduction of the first blind doll in the Barbie Fashionistas 2024 series, it has re-established its relationship with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to unveil a new model called Black Barbie with Down syndrome.