Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been arrested so far under a state-level campaign against drugs, officials said on Friday

Narcotics, drugs

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in 138 days of the campaign has reached 22,377. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been arrested so far under a state-level campaign against drugs, officials said on Friday.

Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 113 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 5 kg opium, and 31,237 intoxicant pills from their possession. 

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested in 138 days of the campaign has reached 22,377.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla stated that over 180 police teams, comprising more than 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 93 gazetted officers, conducted raids at as many as 433 locations across the state on Thursday.

 

The operation led to the registration of 81 FIRs across the state, Shukla said, adding police teams also checked as many as 483 suspicious persons in the exercise. 

The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

The state government has implemented a three-pronged strategy Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs from the state, the DGP added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong MPs will sign motion against Justice Varma in LS: Jairam Ramesh

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

Nimisha Priya

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

gavel

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

Topics : Narcotics Narcotics Control Bureau Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon