Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

Tripura considering making marriage registration mandatory: CM Manik Saha

According to 2020 data from the state's Social Education and Social Welfare Department, Tripura ranks third in India in child marriages after West Bengal and Bihar

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Saha said that if birth certificates are made a provision for marriage registration, the ages of the boys and girls will automatically come to light. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the state government is considering making marriage registration mandatory for all social weddings in a bid to curb child marriage in the state.

According to 2020 data from the state's Social Education and Social Welfare Department, Tripura ranks third in India in child marriages after West Bengal and Bihar. 

"The government is contemplating preventing child marriage by introducing pre-marriage registration for social marriages. We will also explore necessary legal provisions to implement this. For this, submission of birth certificates will be made mandatory," Saha said while addressing a government programme in Gandhigram, West Tripura, on Thursday.

 

Saha said that if birth certificates are made a provision for marriage registration, the ages of the boys and girls will automatically come to light.

Girls should be at least 18 years old and boys at least 21 years old for social marriage under the existing legislation, he added. 

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

'Govt working towards further development of tourism industry': Tripura CM

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura needs stronger security due to current situation in Bangladesh: CM

mock drill, bsf, civil defence

Tripura BSF apprehend 5 smugglers; rescue cattle, seize contraband

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tripura eyeing tea boom as govt support, unused land fuel expansion plans

Flood, Tripura Flood

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Urging people to come forward to prevent child marriage and raise awareness about it, he said a girl from the minority community in the state recently received an award from President Droupadi Murmu for protesting against child marriage.

"Others should draw inspiration from her," the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha also raised alarm over the drug trade and said prominent people are involved in the business for financial gain.

"Many well-known people in society are engaged in the drug trade for money. But let it be clear no one will be spared if they get caught in the clutches of the law," he warned.

More From This Section

gavel

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal: 250 roads closed due to heavy downpour; Met issues orange alert

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor case scam

Premiumvote,voting,election,voter

SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

Nimisha Priya

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Topics : Tripura Child marriage in india Child Marriage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodaySensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon