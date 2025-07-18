Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

Drishti IAS founder Divyakirti moves Raj HC against Ajmer court's summon

The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary

gavel

The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drishti IAS coaching institute founder and social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti has moved the Rajasthan High Court to get a defamation complaint filed against him in the subordinate court dismissed.

The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.

The matter came to light when an advocate filed a petition in an Ajmer court.

The local court took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22.

The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor case scam

Premiumvote,voting,election,voter

SIR, Bihar's great document search to be considered in electoral rolls

Nimisha Priya

Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed: Centre tells SC

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

TV, television channel, Free to air, FTA

Star rating, QR code, origin: Labels on ACs, TVs, fridges to get a revamp

Topics : Rajasthan High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodaySensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon