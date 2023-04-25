close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More than 70% of working women contribute to household expenses: Survey

Nearly half of working women learned about personal finance from social media, it says

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Repo-linked loans: Home buyers to see higher outgo in initial years

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 70 per cent of working women in India contribute to their household expenses, said an online survey to track how financial decisions are made.
The survey found that 67 per cent of working women in Delhi contributed for their household expenses, with 31 per cent providing more than half of their income.

The #WorkingStree survey by IndiaLends, an online marketplace for personal loans and credit cards, said 47 per cent of working women in Delhi found it difficult to regularly track their expenses. As many as 37 per cent of working women are either not aware or have never been able to check their credit scores.
The survey, fifth in a series, was conducted in February 2023 and covered more than 10,000 working women aged 21 to 65 in top metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities. The majority of respondents were married (70.6 per cent), followed by singles (16.4 per cent).

Respondents said “financial freedom” was their biggest motivation, followed by the desire to be valuable and having self-confidence nationally along with the need to support family needs.
The survey said 32 per cent of working women in Delhi found making financial decisions with regard to savings and investments a bit complex. This is in line with the national trend, where many women rely on the guidance of their father, brother, or husband when making financial decisions.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers

On one side is BJP's double-engine govt, on other Cong's reverse govt: Shah

Tata Group's IHCL debuts in Ayodhya, signs deal to build 2 luxury hotels

Air India pilots seek Ratan Tata's intervention against airlines' HR dept

J&K govt to revive traditional millet cultivation on 8,000 hectares of land


Financial empowerment of women is a social responsibility and a key driver of economic growth, said Gaurav Chopra, CEO of IndiaLends. While it is encouraging to see that nearly two-thirds of women in Delhi have checked their credit scores, there is still a long way to go in terms of regular expense tracking and independent investment decision-making.
The survey found that, at a national level, nearly half of working women learned about personal finance from social media, about 30 per cent from news articles, and 20 per cent from workshops and seminars, followed by professional experts. 

Topics : expenses household budget women

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi court fixes May 12 for cognisance of charge sheet against Sisodia

Sisodia
2 min read

More than 70% of working women contribute to household expenses: Survey

Repo-linked loans: Home buyers to see higher outgo in initial years
2 min read

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

Inventor of blue jeans Levi Strauss & Co channels a new water-saving idea

Levis
5 min read

Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians from Sudan, says PM Modi

PM Modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon