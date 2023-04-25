Tata Group's IHCL debuts in Ayodhya, signs deal to build 2 luxury hotels



Taking a step towards imprinting the company's presence at spiritual centres across India, Tata Group's ICHL took the decision to construct these hotels months before the scheduled grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the devotees in January 2024. India's largest hospitality company, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has signed a pact with Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited to build two new luxury hotels in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.



As per the company statement, these hotels will be strategically located at a comfortable driving distance from the upcoming Ayodhya International Airport. The 100-room Vivanta, sprawled over five acres, will host an all-day diner, large banqueting spaces, and recreational facilities including a pool, and health club. The hotels, to be built under the Vivanta and Ginger brands are a part of ICHL’s Greenfield projects. “We are excited to partner with IHCL, India’s leading hospitality company which is known for pioneering destinations in the country,” Ramendra Pratap Singh, Director and Shivendra Pratap Singh, Project Head, Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited said conveying their excitement to partner with IHCL. They also informed that once completed ‘these will be the first branded hotels in Ayodhya’.



Commenting on why the company chose this holy city for their luxury project, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, said that Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site and receives a very high footfall throughout the year. With the addition of these two, IHCL will have 19 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands across Uttar Pradesh including nine others that are currently under development.

