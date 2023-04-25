Tata Group's IHCL debuts in Ayodhya, signs deal to build 2 luxury hotels

India's largest hospitality company, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has signed a pact with Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited to build two new luxury hotels in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.
Taking a step towards imprinting the company's presence at spiritual centres across India, Tata Group's ICHL took the decision to construct these hotels months before the scheduled grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the devotees in January 2024.
The hotels, to be built under the Vivanta and Ginger brands are a part of ICHL’s Greenfield projects. “We are excited to partner with IHCL, India’s leading hospitality company which is known for pioneering destinations in the country,” Ramendra Pratap Singh, Director and Shivendra Pratap Singh, Project Head, Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited said conveying their excitement to partner with IHCL. They also informed that once completed ‘these will be the first branded hotels in Ayodhya’.
As per the company statement, these hotels will be strategically located at a comfortable driving distance from the upcoming Ayodhya International Airport. The 100-room Vivanta, sprawled over five acres, will host an all-day diner, large banqueting spaces, and recreational facilities including a pool, and health club.
With the addition of these two, IHCL will have 19 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands across Uttar Pradesh including nine others that are currently under development.
Commenting on why the company chose this holy city for their luxury project, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, said that Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site and receives a very high footfall throughout the year.
The holy city of Ayodhya is located on the banks of River Saryu and is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, one of the most venerated deities in Hinduism. The ancient city, widely known for its intricate temples, sees a constant footfall of devotees throughout the year and is revered as a prestigious pilgrimage destination.
Explaining further the strategic decision behind this location, Venkatesh remarked that these hotels will complete the travel circuit with Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.