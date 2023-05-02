close

Over Rs 192 cr crime proceeds generated in Delhi excise policy 'scam': ED

Referring to accused Arun Pillai, the ED alleged that he actively participated in the generation of the PoC

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its third supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case has alleged that Proceeds of Crime (POC) amounting to Rs 192.8 crore were actually generated in the matter.

Referring to accused Arun Pillai, the ED alleged that he actively participated in the generation of the PoC.

"... participating in the conspiracy of formation of Indo Spirits, drafting the policy to get high profit margin in wholesale and executing the entire conspiracy of kickbacks, Arun Pillai has actively participated in the generation of PoC Rs 192.8 crore. Pillai then acquired part of it and took possession of Rs 32.86 crore from the PoC," the ED has claimed.

"From Rs 32.8 crore, Pillai transferred PoC to the tune of Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 4.75 crore to India Ahead, Andhra Prabha Publications and Gautam Mootha," it added. This total of Rs 6.45 crore of PoC was found to be linked with another co-accused Abhishek Boinpally.

The ED further claimed that Pillai is "involved in projecting this PoC as untainted by participating in conspiracy to make the PoC appear as being derived out of genuine business operations".

"The business of Indo Spirits in itself is a machinery created out of conspiracy. Pillai is involved in the transfer and projection of the PoC as untainted. He in conspiracy with others participated in facilitating recoupment of the kickbacks to the South Group and is involved in the transfer of PoC of Rs. 4.35 Cr and Rs. 60 crore from Indo Spirits to certain retail zones of the South Group," the ED said in the chargesheet.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Liquor law Delhi

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Business Standard
