PM Modi to hold his 3rd public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on May 12, a BJP office-bearer said on Tuesday.
Bhajan Lal, the general secretary of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, said Modi will address the rally at Abu Road in which party leaders, office-bearers and workers will be present.
This will be the prime minister's third rally in 2023 in the Congress-ruled state where assembly elections are due later this year.
In January, Modi addressed a public programme in Bhilwara to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, revered by the Gurjar community. He also addressed a public meeting in Dausa in February after dedicating the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
With just a few months left before the assembly elections, other senior leaders will also start visiting Rajasthan to hold meetings with BJP workers after the polls in Karnataka, party sources said.
BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to visit the state this month, they added.
Arun Singh, the BJP's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, will camp in the state to prepare for the visits of the party's central leaders, the sources said.
