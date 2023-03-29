close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyber incidents up 3.5x since 2019, nearly 4,000 a day in 2022

In 2022, cyber attacks on government agencies more than doubled to nearly 200,000

Anoushka Sawhney Business Standard New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 4,000 cyber incidents a day were recorded in India in 2022. Overall cybersecurity incidents are rising in the country, with as many as 1.4 million incidents being reported in Calendar 2022 (cha
Or

Also Read

Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs

BIS framing quality standards for yoga equipment amid rising popularity

HC issues summons to Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray, Raut on defamation plea

Palaniswami takes full control of AIADMK, Panneerselvam loses legal battle

High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply in parts of Delhi

Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be increased by 18% from April 1

Topics : cybersecurity | Indian companies

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon