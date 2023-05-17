Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

A meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) convened by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday to consider the AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Department Secretary Ashish More, was delayed due to his busy schedule, official sources said.

The meeting could not take place on time as the chief secretary remained busy throughout the day, they said.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as two members of the CSB waited for Kumar till 8:30 pm, the government sources said.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.

Earlier, transfers and postings of all Delhi government officers were decided by the Lieutenant Governor



In an order issued on Monday, Bharadwaj had said the chief secretary will not try to "influence" the preparation of the draft of the meeting or two members of the CSB in any manner.

Besides directing More's removal, Bharadwaj had ordered that he be replaced by IAS A K Singh. The transfer orders are yet to be implemented.

Also Read Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34 Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC Women from Delhi's Shakur Basti share fear of bulldozers with Rahul Gandhi Cannes 2023: MoS Murugan wears 'Veshti', shirt with Tricolour on red carpet British used 'classic mafiosi tactics' to expand in India: Tharoor LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms Top headlines: Record dividend for Tata Sons, govt testing for cough syrup

The CSB is chaired by the chief secretary. It comprises the additional chief secretary and the services secretary as member and member-secretary, respectively. The CSB deals with matters related to the transfer of IAS officers under the Delhi government.