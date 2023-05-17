close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as two members of the CSB waited for Kumar till 8:30 pm, the report citing government sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) convened by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday to consider the AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Department Secretary Ashish More, was delayed due to his busy schedule, official sources said.

The meeting could not take place on time as the chief secretary remained busy throughout the day, they said.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as two members of the CSB waited for Kumar till 8:30 pm, the government sources said.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.

Earlier, transfers and postings of all Delhi government officers were decided by the Lieutenant Governor

In an order issued on Monday, Bharadwaj had said the chief secretary will not try to "influence" the preparation of the draft of the meeting or two members of the CSB in any manner.

Besides directing More's removal, Bharadwaj had ordered that he be replaced by IAS A K Singh. The transfer orders are yet to be implemented.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

Women from Delhi's Shakur Basti share fear of bulldozers with Rahul Gandhi

Cannes 2023: MoS Murugan wears 'Veshti', shirt with Tricolour on red carpet

British used 'classic mafiosi tactics' to expand in India: Tharoor

LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms

Top headlines: Record dividend for Tata Sons, govt testing for cough syrup

The CSB is chaired by the chief secretary. It comprises the additional chief secretary and the services secretary as member and member-secretary, respectively. The CSB deals with matters related to the transfer of IAS officers under the Delhi government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : civil services Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

It's the algorithms: Study finds YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit
5 min read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Plus
2 min read

Acts of transnational repression: Lawsuit filed against Twitter, Saudi

Saudi Arabia
3 min read

Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed 'threat'

Elon Musk
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon