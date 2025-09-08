Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Overseas trip fruitful, 10 new companies to invest in TN: CM Stalin

Overseas trip fruitful, 10 new companies to invest in TN: CM Stalin

Stalin said the vibrant industrial climate has encouraged the 17 firms to go on an expansion in Tamil Nadu, deciding against migrating to other states

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten new companies have come forward for collaborative ventures with Tamil Nadu, reposing trust on the state, while 17 other firms have decided to expand their ventures, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who was accorded a warm reception by state ministers and officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Germany and the UK, said the opposition parties were unable to tolerate his trip as he has ensured hefty investments for the state.

"My one-week trip to Germany and UK was satisfying and it was a victorious trip leading to attracting Rs 15,516 crore investment that would provide jobs to 17,613 people. Totally, 33 MoUs were signed. My foreign trip has been a huge success," he told reporters immediately upon his arrival here.

 

Stalin said the vibrant industrial climate has encouraged the 17 firms to go on an expansion in Tamil Nadu, deciding against migrating to other states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids multiple sites in West Bengal over sand smuggling racket

Security forces,army,soilder

Unidentified terrorist killed, soldier injured in J-K's Kulgam encounter

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi assured humane jail conditions if extradited to India

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Much fairer system, better for everyone: Tharoor welcomes GST reforms

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir, Adhir Ranjan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges toilet facilities on 9 Sealdah-Lalgola trains

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu mk stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEGST RatesDividend Stocks TodayHarshavardhan Chitale New CEO Of MotoCorpUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon