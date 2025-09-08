Mehul Choksi assured humane jail conditions if extradited to India

Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, wanted in India over the ₹25,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, could be accommodated under humane conditions if extradited from Belgium, reported The Economic Times. The Indian government has reportedly provided a Letter of Assurance to Belgium detailing the conditions, which conform to European human rights standards.
If returned to India, Choksi is expected to be lodged in Barrack No. 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, a 20x15-foot cell designed to provide a level of comfort far above typical prison standards.
Life in Barrack No. 12, Arthur Road Jail
The cell is equipped with essential amenities and ensures a secure, humane environment:
- A separate toilet for privacy
- Three ceiling fans and six fluorescent lights
- Multiple ventilators and wire-meshed windows to allow airflow while keeping out mosquitoes and insects
- Secure grill doors to maintain safety without sacrificing ventilation
- Solitary confinement will not apply. Choksi will share the cell with another undertrial facing economic offence charges, with whom he can communicate in a shared language
Safe, clean, and monitored
Barrack No. 12 is separate from the main prison, reducing risks of overcrowding, violence, or extortion. The premises are closely monitored:
- CCTV cameras operate 24/7
- Prison staff on duty round the clock
- Daily cleaning and twice-daily garbage disposal maintain hygiene
Amenities and healthcare
Choksi will reportedly receive basic amenities and medical support:
- Cotton mat, blanket, bedsheet, and pillow
- Bed arranged if required by court or medical needs
- 24x7 medical facilities and emergency access to JJ Hospital
Recreation and mental wellness
Recreation facilities include access to a 15x40-foot open-air “skyyard”:
- Morning slot: 7 am–12 pm
- Afternoon slot: 3 pm–5:30 pm
- Over an hour of daily outdoor activity
- Activities include exercise, badminton, chess, carrom, yoga, and meditation. Prison library access is also available
Meals tailored with care
- Three meals daily following nutritional standards
- Court-approved home-cooked food on request
- Prison canteen supplies fruits, snacks, toiletries, and other necessities
Ongoing investigations and context
Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 12 after verification through photographs, fingerprints, and palm prints, and is currently lodged in a Belgian city prison. Extradition proceedings are ongoing at the Chambers of Indictment in Antwerp.
Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for conspiracy and misuse of office in the PNB fraud case. Nirav Modi is currently in the UK, facing extradition proceedings.