Pakistan govt's Twitter account withheld for the third time in India

The Pakistan government's official Twitter account has been withheld in India.

When anyone tries to access the Twitter account of the Pakistan government, it says, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

This is reportedly the third time when Pakistan's Twitter account has been restricted to be viewed in India.

Earlier in October 2022, the Twitter account of the Pakistan government was withheld in India.

It was reportedly the second such incident in recent months. This account was withheld earlier in July as well but had been reactivated and was visible.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users.

Also Read What is the difference between a demat and a trading account? IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India Meghalaya Cong starts 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' over Rahul's disqualification ED, CBI raids have brought all corrupt people in one party: Kejriwal BJP seeks ideas from MPs for month-long celebration of 9 yrs of Modi govt G20 working group talks ways to make trade work for growth, prosperity World 'turning the tide' after backslide on democracy, says Joe Biden

In June last year, Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. In August, India blocked eight YouTube-based news channels, including one operating from Pakistan and one Facebook account for posting "fake, anti-India content" online.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement that the action was taken by imposing emergency powers under Information Technology Rules, 2021. The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.