- Five Star Business Finance IPO kicks off: Should you subscribe?
- Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
- Hindalco drops 5% as arm Novelis Q2 profit slides 23% YoY; Ebitda down 8%
- Forex cover for imports may fall to lowest this year under Modi govt
- Musk sells additional Tesla shares worth $3.4 bn towards Twitter deal
- Twitter turbulence puts focus on brand security in social media advertising
- Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000 level; Bandhan Bank remains a risky bet
- Mastodon struggles to keep up with recent flood of Twitter defectors
- Stock of this visa service provider has zoomed over 300% so far in 2022
- Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semifinal LIVE: Williamson wins toss, Kiwis to bat
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score and Updates: Catch all the important score updates from the first semi-final of the global event at Sydney Cricket Ground
Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Pakistan vs New Zealand | Pakistan cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: @TheRealPCB
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Score
It has been a great tournament for New Zealand so far as they have been thorough performers throughout and the only match that they lost, was against the English side in a badly managed chase. They would be up against Pakistan, a team which has struggled big time and qualified only because South Africa choked as always, but this time, unexpectedly, even before the knockouts.
While the Kiwis are known for choking in big moments, Pakistanis are known for the opposite, leaving large impressions in very big games. Thus, it is going to be a serious contest on whether can make it to back-to-back finals and equal Pakistan’s record.
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semi-final will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.
Playing 11 combinations of New Zealand
The Kiwi team has played with a settled playing 11 and with Mitchell Santner coming to form, their spin duo of him and Ish Sodhi could turn out to be very crucial on this Sydney wicket. Along with it, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson were extremely amazing in the side’s first game at SCG against Australia and they would look to put in a repeat show here as well.
In batting, Gleen Philipps has been a core member of the team and has worked hard to bring himself to the notice. With Devon Conway and skipper Williamson finding some form of late, it looks like a well-oiled machine with the free-flowing batsmanship of Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell and the all-round abilities of Jimmy Neesham.
New Zealand predicted playing 11
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryll Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Playing 11 combinations of Pakistan
As for Pakistan, they have a major glitch in the matrix as their best bet, the opening pair of Babar Azm and Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t fired at all. Mohammad Haris is breath of fresh air, but his limitations could overpower his abilities against street-smart Kiwi bowlers. Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are the real batting hopes of the team while the bowling looks safe and sleek in the hands of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Junior.
Pakistan predicted playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Pitch Report
Sydney has been a superb wicket for T20 cricket. initially, sub-200 totals were made and it was only in the last match at this venue that the slow bowlers got a bit of purchase and even a 140 total became difficult to chase down. Interestingly though, it was the only close-fought game at this venue as the second innings has been very difficult in the rest of the matches. In the semi-final, a fresh pitch will be in use, hence something different is expected from this game. Maybe a closely fought high-scoring encounter!
Nz vs Pak T20 World Cup Semi-Final Sydney weather report
The weather is going to be extremely nice for cricket playing in Sydney. With the temperatures in higher 10s, almost touching 20 and a clear sky, the rain will thankfully have no effect on the game. Wind be blowing at 25-30 kph, assisting the pace bowlers a bit and the humidity of around 60% will help take out the chill factor from the strong winds as well.
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 09, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Score: Catch all the updates from this important first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh