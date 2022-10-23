IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will definitely miss Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Pakistan on the other hand have the services of Shaheen Afridi available to them whom they missed in the Asia Cup. Thus the match-up between Shaheen and the Indian top order is going to be a mouth-watering clash.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Pakistan would look like

The Indian team will be going with Mohammed Shami in the starting lineup, especially after how he won the warm-up match against Australia in the last over. Apart from his inclusion, which will be in place of Harshal Patel in all probability, the rest of the team line-up will remain the same as the one that played in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan have made several changes from the side that played the Asia Cup. Fakhar Zaman is out while Haider Ali and Shan Masood have come in. The fact that Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan can bat properly makes the balance all the more solid with three fast bowlers.

India's Predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan’s Predicted playing 11

(c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details

T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman