IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Updates: Arch-rivals collider at iconic MCG
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: On the second day of the biggest tournament, the arch-rivals will be up against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan | Rohit Sharma
Rohit-Sharma sharing a laugh with Virat Kohli . They will be important in India vs Pakistan clash today in T20 World Cup
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Updates
One of the most anticipated games of cricket of this year, India playing Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where about 100,000 people can seat, is finally here. However, a threat of rain washing the game away or at least shortening it has been looming large as well. As of the latest updates, there is sunshine right now and hence it could be a full game as well. But only time will tell.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.
India vs Pakistan: How will the teams shape up?
The Indian team will be going with Mohammed Shami in the starting lineup, especially after how he won the warm-up match against Australia in the last over. Apart from his inclusion, which will be in place of Harshal Patel in all probability, the rest of the team line-up will remain the same as the one that played in the Asia Cup.
Pakistan have made several changes from the side that played the Asia Cup. Fakhar Zaman is out while Haider Ali and Shan Masood have come in. The fact that Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan can bat properly makes the balance all the more solid with three fast bowlers.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan Predicted Playing 11
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Pitch Report
The MCG in Melbourne has had sporting pitches, but because of the large dimension of the ground, most of the time, totals as big as 160-170 in the T20I game turned out to be defendable. Also, it has rained continuously for a week or so in Melbourne. Therefore the dampness in the wicket and the cloudiness of the environment will help the pace bowlers.
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Melbourne weather report
The weather in Melbourne has been predicted to be rainy. In fact, Accuweather has also released a flood warning. Though the chances of rain from 07:00 pm Local time onward is less than 20%, it would rain prior to it. Getting a complete 40-over match is going to be a difficult prospect.
IND vs PAK t20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on October 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
Catch all the Live Updates from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash here
