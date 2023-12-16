Pandian reviews crowd management system at the Puri Jagannath temple

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and 5T (transformational initiative) and Nabin Odisha scheme chairman V K Pandian on Saturday reviewed the crowd management system of the Shree Jagannath Temple here in view of the New Year rush.

He issued directions to officials for hassle-free movement of devotees in the 12th-century shrine.

The Puri district administration is expecting a congregation of around 5 lakh devotees in holy seaside town on the occasion of the New Year. Puri town usually witnesses a huge rush of tourists and devotees from December 20 till January 15 every year, an official said.

Pandian, who visited Puri early in the morning, also reviewed the ongoing Heritage Corridor (Parikrama) project between 5 am to 7 am, an official release issued by the CMO said.

"He took stock of facilities being created for a comfortable visit of pilgrims during the New Year rush," an official said, adding that Pandian also directed to augment the place with appropriate holding space for pilgrims and disciplined queue management.

He inspected all elements of 'Parikrama' including progress on landscaping works, 'Matha' (monastery) restoration, queue management system, and two two-wheeler parking areas.

He also took a detailed review of all challenges in the conference hall of the Srimandir Temple administration office and instructed officials to complete all the works as per pre-decided time.