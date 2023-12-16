Sensex (    %)
                        
Sub-strain of Coronavirus JN.1 detected in Kerala woman on Dec 8: Official

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8, official sources said on Saturday. The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on No

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8, official sources said on Saturday.
The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19.
More than 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India at present are mild and they are in home isolation, the sources said.
Earlier, an Indian traveller was also detected with JN.1 sub-variant in Singapore. The person was a native of Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli district and had travelled to Singapore on October 25.
No increase in cases were observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them.
No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India," the source said.
The JN.1 sub-variant -- first identified in Luxembourg and since spreading to several countries -- is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).
It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that may contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion, a source explained.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

